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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
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The whales are glad oil and gas took over for fuel as whale oil has only one source. The whale deaths from offshore wind are devastating whale populations and causing disruptions to marine resources. Just ask every leftwing liberal that follows the climate cult to reduce their personal carbon footprint and watch them twitch and spin in place.

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